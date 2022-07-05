Mississippi Trio earns spot on USA baseball collegiate squad

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Mississippi baseball players secured their place on the 26-man roster of Team USA’s collegiate baseball squad.

Southern Miss All-American ace and current Ferriss Trophy winner (an award voted for Mississippi’s best baseball player) Tanner Hall, along with national champions, Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez, will represent the Stars and Stripes in an upcoming tournament, reported by USA baseball.

Arguably the hottest and most deserving baseball coach in the nation, Ole Miss head coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco, will lead the squad in their efforts.

“A week ago, as I sat with the fifty-one players that we invited to Cary, I told them what a tremendous honor this is because you are fifty-one of the best amateur baseball players in the United States of America,” said Bianco. “To narrow it down nearly in half is quite a task. We shared with all of them, as honestly and candidly as we could, that there are players that will go home that will play in the big leagues and be All-Americans next year. I commend these coaches and the USA Baseball committee on the selections we have made. We can’t wait to get to work today and on the road to winning the championship at Honkbalweek.”

Team USA will compete for a gold medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 in Haarlem, Netherlands.

Pitcher Hursten Waldrep, a member of the Southern Miss baseball team this past season who recently entered the transfer portal, also made the roster.

The full 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

*^ Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

*Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

