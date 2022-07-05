Mississippi Trio earns spot on USA baseball collegiate squad
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Mississippi baseball players secured their place on the 26-man roster of Team USA’s collegiate baseball squad.
Southern Miss All-American ace and current Ferriss Trophy winner (an award voted for Mississippi’s best baseball player) Tanner Hall, along with national champions, Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott and Jacob Gonzalez, will represent the Stars and Stripes in an upcoming tournament, reported by USA baseball.
Arguably the hottest and most deserving baseball coach in the nation, Ole Miss head coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco, will lead the squad in their efforts.
Team USA will compete for a gold medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 in Haarlem, Netherlands.
Pitcher Hursten Waldrep, a member of the Southern Miss baseball team this past season who recently entered the transfer portal, also made the roster.
The full 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:
2022 Collegiate National Team Roster
(Name; Position; Hometown; School)
- Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU
- Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii
- ^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt
- Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford
- *^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
- Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State
- ^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss
- *^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
- Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn
- Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi
- Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt
- Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech
- Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell
- Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida
- Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest
- Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest
- Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State
- *^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami
- Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU
- Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville
- *Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.
- Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU
- *Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
- Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.
- Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon
