MDOC announces salary increase for officers(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has enforced a salary increase for incoming officers.

Correctional officers and case managers have received a 10% increase in their salaries, which has been in effect since Friday, July 1.

“One of MDOC’s top priorities is offering quality candidates real opportunities to move up fast in both careers and pay scales,” Commissioner Burl Cain said. “This substantial salary increase will help us attract people who will really invest back into our vision and goal for what MDOC will become. This is the first step of many in ramping up our recruiting efforts.”

Corporal officers will now start at just over $36,000; for a sergeant, it is over $40,000. Captains will now earn over $42,000; and for a major, it starts at over $47,000, according to MDOC.

The new salary increase follows another recent increase that took place on January 1.

