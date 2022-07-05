Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Margaret Walker Center at JSU receives $650K grant

Margaret Walker Center at JSU receives $650K grant
Margaret Walker Center at JSU receives $650K grant(JSU)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Margaret Walker Center has been awarded a $650,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The foundation is the nation’s supporter of the arts and humanities.

The Margaret Walker Center said the grant will help extend the existing historian’s position, hire two people to create projects impacting the community, and fund the Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival in November 2023.

The MWC is an archive and museum that preserves, interprets, and disseminates African American history and culture.

”The news gave me a great sense of excitement for what we would be able to do in the next three years towards preserving Black history and stories,” said Alissa Rae Funderburk, the MWC Mellon Oral Historian. “My goal has always been to highlight the roles that Black people have played in American history in a way that brings those stories to life.”

The center also landed a $450,000 grant from the Foundation in 2019.

Since its inception in 2019, the MCW said its been able to forge new partnerships with groups such as the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi and the Invisible Histories Project, expand the Gibbs-Green 50th Commemoration Oral History Collection, and establish the Visiting Scholar and Graduate Assistant program.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Auditor Shad White speaking at a previous media briefing.
‘Seeks to waste the time of the court’ | Auditor responds to motion to disqualify him in Hinds Co. embezzlement case

Latest News

Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Trash fees nearly doubling for Jackson ratepayers following city council vote
Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.
Ashby Foote tapped to be next Jackson City Council president
Former Mississippi teacher now facing federal child porn charges
Former Mississippi teacher now facing federal child porn charges