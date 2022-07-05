Margaret Walker Center at JSU receives $650K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Margaret Walker Center has been awarded a $650,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The foundation is the nation’s supporter of the arts and humanities.

The Margaret Walker Center said the grant will help extend the existing historian’s position, hire two people to create projects impacting the community, and fund the Phillis Wheatley Poetry Festival in November 2023.

The MWC is an archive and museum that preserves, interprets, and disseminates African American history and culture.

”The news gave me a great sense of excitement for what we would be able to do in the next three years towards preserving Black history and stories,” said Alissa Rae Funderburk, the MWC Mellon Oral Historian. “My goal has always been to highlight the roles that Black people have played in American history in a way that brings those stories to life.”

The center also landed a $450,000 grant from the Foundation in 2019.

Since its inception in 2019, the MCW said its been able to forge new partnerships with groups such as the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi and the Invisible Histories Project, expand the Gibbs-Green 50th Commemoration Oral History Collection, and establish the Visiting Scholar and Graduate Assistant program.

