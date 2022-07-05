Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the teen that drowned Monday at Lake Caroline.

Tuesday morning, dive team members recovered the body of 19-year-old Jelani Porter, about 30 yards off the shore, said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

Tucker stated that Porter jumped off the back of a boat Monday afternoon and never came back up.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to Lake Caroline that afternoon to search for the missing teen. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning.

Tucker said Porter was found using sonar and other imaging equipment. Divers later went down to recover the body.

“Basically we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Tucker said.

He said the victim could swim, and did not know why he succumbed. He didn’t know if alcohol was involved.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the sheriff’s department, and dive teams from the Ridgeland and Madison Police Departments.

“I can’t thank all of them enough. The family is very appreciative,” Tucker said. “(They’re) overwhelmed with the event of losing a loved one, but they’re very appreciative of their support.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Auditor Shad White speaking at a previous media briefing.
‘Seeks to waste the time of the court’ | Auditor responds to motion to disqualify him in Hinds Co. embezzlement case

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered storms possible Tuesday; dangerous heat stress mid-late week
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer downpours; heightened heat stress issues mid-late week