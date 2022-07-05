Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law

A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.
(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is considering a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.

A hearing was set for Tuesday.

A law to restrict abortions in Mississippi is set to take effect on Thursday.

The closely watched lawsuit is part of a flurry of activity that has occurred nationwide since the Supreme Court ruled.

