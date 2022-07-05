First Alert Weather: We are under a Heat Advisory until 8pm with Heat Index Values near 105. Heat Advisories will continue through the end of the week.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday !

This afternoon we are seeing temperatures heat up rather quickly! We are under a Heat Advisory across our viewing area, with Heat Indices nearing 105 today. Partly sunny conditions today with Highs nearing the low 90s. Rain chances are also possible today with a 50% chance of showers to develop across the area. Lows this evening fall back to the mid-70s

Feels-like temperatures are turning up by the end of the week! As temps reach above the 110 mark!

Wednesday and Thursday we can expect HOT conditions to continue in our neck of the woods as we see another Heat Advisory in motion across Mississippi.

Heat Index values upwards 105 and Highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers to be possible across the area. Lows during the evening will fall to the upper 70s. Making hot evening on Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday shows an opportunity for even hotter conditions are possible as we see a significant risk for Heat Indices near 111 across the Northern portions of our viewing area. We see an opportunity for showers each day, between 30% chance of showers. Highs continue into the low to mid-90s across much of the South. We will begin to see feels-like temperatures increasing well above 110 degrees across the area.

Sunday and Monday, some relief as rain begins to move back into the area. Highs falling back into the low 90s with Lows falling to the upper 70s. Still feeling the impacts of Heat across the area with Heat Index values as Highs as 105.

