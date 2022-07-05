First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight, and tomorrow will be muggy with lows tonight in the 70s and highs Wednesday in the lower 90s with scattered downpours. Dangerous heat and humidity will continue this week. The days that stand out the most are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Alert Days have been issued for those days. That’s when the high temperatures will reach at least the middle 90s and the heat index will reach near 110 degrees. This combination will especially be dangerous to anyone with prolonged exposure outside, including pets. A few showers are possible during the upcoming afternoons and evenings, but this weekend looks to be especially hot. A slight cool down is possible next week. Today’s high reached 93 and the average or normal high temperature for this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 5:59am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

