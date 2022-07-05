Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: scattered storms possible Tuesday; dangerous heat stress mid-late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat as people start heading back to work after the long holiday weekend – expect a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms to develop through the day. Outside of any storms developing, we’ll trend hot, with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will run between 103-108. Storms will gradually fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Weak surface high pressure will slip farther south for mid-part of the work week, putting a lid on some of the rain coverage. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few storms will still be able to bubble up, mainly south of I-20. With the humidity levels, expect ‘feels like’ temperatures to run closer to 105-110° by the afternoon hours. Take extra precautions if you must be outside for any prolonged period.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The deep tropical moisture hangs around and stays stagnant, thanks to the open flow off the Gulf. Afternoon storm chance remain in play each day through mid-late next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperature may become a feature late week, pushing near ‘excessive heat’ criteria, over 110-115 degrees. A front will approach the region by late weekend – bringing better chances for rain, before finally scouring out some of the deep moisture plume.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

