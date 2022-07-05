Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City to distribute bottled water Tuesday at Tougaloo Community Center

Water Bottle
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center.

The center is located at 318 Vine Street.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

The city said it plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.

