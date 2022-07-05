Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Bop’s in Clinton closed Tuesday after employee drowns in Lake Caroline

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bop’s location in Clinton will be closed on Tuesday, July 5, after their employee drowned in Lake Caroline over the weekend.

The body of Jelani Porter, 19, was recovered Tuesday morning. Bop’s Frozen Custard of Clinton said they are now grieving the loss of their friend and team member.

“Please lift up our staff, his friends, and especially his family in prayer during this time of mourning so that the Lord can strengthen their spirit during this tragic loss,” they wrote.

In a press conference, Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said that Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never came back up.

The sheriff said that Porter could swim, and did not know why he drowned.

