Ashby Foote tapped to be next Jackson City Council president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote will helm the Jackson City Council for the next year.

Foote, who represents Northeast Jackson, was elected council president on a vote of 4-3 at Tuesday’s meeting.

He will replace outgoing president Virgi Lindsay, who was thanked by council members and the mayor for her service.

“It’s a great honor to be elected (president),” he said. “I too want to thank (Councilwoman) Lindsay for the tough work she did over the last year... it is greatly appreciated.”

This is the first time Foote has served in the position. He was elected to the council in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee will continue to serve as vice-president, after being elected on the same 4-3 vote.

Among other duties, the council president is responsible for presiding over council meetings, placing items in council committees for further review, calling special meetings, and the like.

Foote takes over as the council navigates a lawsuit over trash collections with the mayor, and as city leaders gear up for annual budget negotiations.

Voting in favor of the appointments was Foote, Lindsay, Lee, and Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell.

Opposed on both votes were Councilmen Kenneth Stokes, Vernon Hartley, and Aaron Banks.

