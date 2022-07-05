Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Auditor Shad White speaking at a previous media briefing.
‘Seeks to waste the time of the court’ | Auditor responds to motion to disqualify him in Hinds Co. embezzlement case

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
LIVE: Officials give update after July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers