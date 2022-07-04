Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon police say an 11-year-old boy died in a firework incident.

It happened around 9:45 Sunday night in the 900 block of Canal Street.

Troopers say the child was found seriously hurt and died while in route to the hospital.

The boy’s mother has shared his photo with us. She tells us he’s Camrynn Ray McMichael.

“He loved playing football for MTV and basketball. He’s dedicated, never has missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” said his mother Kyrra. “Getting ready to go into sixth grade, but most of all he loved his little sister. He loved her more than anything.”

State Police also released his name. They say they are still investigating.

Maryann Watson lives across the street from McMichael. She noticed something going on outside of her windows Sunday, but had no idea what happened.

“So I saw a police car there in the intersection of 10th and Canal, and uh, and there was activity, and that’s about all I saw,” says Watson, “I just thought, oh, somebody got a little too big on the party thing maybe. I don’t know.”

She didn’t realize that McMichael had died until the next day, a revelation that shocked her.

Watson says she just saw him, and was about to ask him for a favor before she left town.

“I had been thinking about talking to Cam to see if he’d be interested in checking the animals for me, and I’m just so sad to hear that, that won’t be happening,” says Watson, “it just, he was a nice little boy.”

She says she didn’t know his family well, but she saw McMichael and other kids playing outside all the time.

She says he was a sweet boy, and he along with other kids would hang around, looking at the animals and doing normal kid things.

Now, she’s struggling to find words.

“I don’t know what I’m going to say to his mother when I see her because I can’t imagine what you do say to a mom, you know, when they’ve lost their little one,” says Watson.

The School’s Superintendent released a statement to us Monday:

“The school district is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life, and we hope to support those impacted by his loss,” said MSD of Mt. Vernon School Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

A representative from the American Legion Post 5 in Mt. Vernon says they are accepting donations for an auction to help with funeral expenses. They’ve also set up an account at United Fidelity.

Camrynn Ray McMichael (Camyrnn's mom, Kyrra)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.