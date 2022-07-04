Jackson to distribute water at Colonial Mart Shopping Center Monday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is slated to give away bottled water beginning at 10 o’clock Monday morning at the Colonial Mart Shopping Center in North Jackson.

The water will be distributed at Jackson Police Department Precinct 4, located in the shopping center at 5080 Parkway Dr.

There is a limit of one case per water per vehicle. The distribution will continue until water runs out.

The city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted, city officials say.

Water for the Colonial Mart distribution was provided by Premium Waters Inc., of Byram.

Jackson remains under a citywide boil water notice.

