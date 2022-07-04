‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With all the holiday weekend travel most everyone is feeling pain at the gas pump. But one Liberty County business decided to help give their customers relief on this Independence Day.

People have been lined up around the block for hours at the A to Z Food Mart in Hinesville, all for a chance at filling up their gas tank.

According to AAA, this Independence Day, the average price for a gallon gas in the State of Georgia is $4.31, but here at the A to Z Mart they’re selling it for $2.00, which is less than half the state average.

“Everyone’s wallet’s taking a hit right now in 2022, so the least we can do as a locally, independently owned convenient store is give back for the community,” Ravi Patel, owner said.

With gas prices being so much higher than what the public is used to, it’s a gesture that’s been more than appreciated- though Patel’s long time customers are not surprised.

“It don’t surprise me at all because they’re always doing something for the community, they’re always giving back,” Darlene Hills said.

And this is an area where it really matters. Those in line for the gas say higher prices have put a strain on their wallets- so waiting for hours to fill up for cheap, is no problem.

“Two dollars? You can’t beat that, especially now that gas is almost close to five dollars around here, so it’s good,” Maggie Jackson said.

“My daughter told me all about it, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna get in this line.’ And I drive about an hour and a half a day, so the gas is worth it,” Sylvia Andrews said.

The sale on gas lasted for just three hours, but Patel estimates that in that time, he lost up to 12,000 dollars.

However, he says it’s worth it to him and that seeing the smiles on his customers’ face is what it was is all about.

