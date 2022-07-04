First Alert Forecast: summer downpours for some on Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Like the past several days, expect another general scattering and storms through the day – though, not a complete washout of your plans. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be up around 100-105. Storms will gradually subside after sunset – though, a few spots may have to contend with nature’s fireworks with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat as people start heading back to work after the long holiday weekend – expect a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms to develop through the day. Outside of any storms developing, we’ll trend hot, with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Storms will gradually fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The deep tropical moisture hangs around and stays stagnant, thanks to the open flow off the Gulf. Afternoon storm chance remain in play each day through mid-late next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperature may become a feature late week, pushing near ‘excessive heat’ criteria, over 110-115 degrees. A front will approach the region by late weekend – bringing better chances for rain, before finally scouring out some of the deep moisture plume.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

