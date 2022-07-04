Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat levels expected through the rest of the week

Dangerous heat possible Tuesday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms have developed once again on radar across central MS. Brief heavy rainfall and lightning are possible with any storms over the next few hours. Otherwise, a Heat Advisory will continue for a portion of the area until 8 PM this evening for the hot and steamy conditions. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down once the sun goes down. Activity on the radar will also begin to wind down by this time. Expect lows to bottom out in the middle 70s by early tomorrow morning under partly cloudy skies.

With a tropical airmass in place and the intense heating of the day, showers and storms are forecast to also develop into Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. If you aren’t seeing the rain, you will feel the heat! Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s with it likely feeling more like the 100s. Heat indices tomorrow could peak between 105-110 in some spots.

Dangerous heat levels will continue over the coming days as ridging start to strengthen overhead. In fact, feels like temperatures could rise above 110 degrees by late week/early weekend. Stay cool, hydrated, and take frequent breaks when spending long periods of time outdoors over the days ahead! Rain chances will be limited through during the time ahead of better chances over the weekend as a frontal system nears from the north.

