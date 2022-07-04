Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County.

Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

3 on Your Side will bring you more information as it becomes available.

