Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County.

Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

3 on Your Side will bring you more information as it becomes available.

