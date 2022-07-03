Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.
A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.(Brian Norwood / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials have temporarily closed a Long Island beach to swimming after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the lifeguard had been playing the victim during a training exercise Sunday when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.

He said the lifeguard was receiving stitches but in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach.

The beach was closed to swimming for the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

