New date and location could be in the works for FreakFest

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of FreakFest, an event...
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of FreakFest, an event slated for July 3.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Organizers of an adult pool party blocked by the Madison County Chancery Court could soon be rescheduled.

“New date and location coming soon... stay tuned for updates” was the message posted on the FreakFest 2022: We Outside Pool Edition Facebook page.

Freakfest organizers likely rescheduling the event after it was blocked from taking place at a...
Freakfest organizers likely rescheduling the event after it was blocked from taking place at a property on Highway 16 in Madison County.(WLBT)

The event was slated for July 3, at a property known as Penquite Park on Highway 16 West in Madison County.

However, on June 24, the court issued a temporary restraining order to block it.

Days later, on July 1, Chancery Judge Cynthia Brewer issued a permanent injunction against property owners Earnest and Earnestine Penquite, and others from advertising, promoting or holding any events like FreakFest on the site unless they obtain a conditional use permit from the board of supervisors to do so.

The property in question is zoned A-1 agricultural, R-1 residential, and C-2 Highway Commercial.

Parties like FreakFest, which would have included a swimsuit twerk contest, mechanical bull riding and alcohol, are not permitted on sites with those zoning classifications without a permit, court records indicate.

