Hinds Co. man allegedly shoots 27-year-old twice after argument, killing him

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after an argument allegedly led to him shooting a 27-year-old, killing him.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday night on Wynndale Road in Terry.

They report that Brandon Nix, 27, was shot twice by Michael Harvey, Jr., 24, following a fight between the two.

Harvey was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Nix and Harvey knew each other, the sheriff’s office says, and a witness was detained and interviewed. A gun was also recovered.

