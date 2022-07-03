Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

Giant African land snails put an area of Florida under quarantine due to illness risk.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails.

These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long.

Their size is not the problem.

They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a quarantine for the New Port Richey area of Pasco County in late June. That means people cannot move the snails or any plants or soil out of the area.

It will likely take three years to remove the whole snail population because they can lay up to 2,500 eggs a year.

The species is native to East Africa, but the snails likely found their way to Florida after being lost of released due to illegal pet trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olive Tree Hotel to be shut down in 72 hours.
Hinds County chancery judge orders North Jackson hotel to shut down in the next 72 hours
Lawrence Charles Gibson
Knife assault at Sanderson Farms ends with arrest, life-threatening injuries
16-year-old dies after losing control of vehicle on Highway 24
TopGolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Fireworks show generic
Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Hinds Co. man allegedly shoots 27-year-old twice after argument, killing him
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails