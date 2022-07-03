First Alert Forecast: Sunday looks to hold calmer conditions with a chance of showers and for the 4th of July rain chances continue across with Highs in the upper 80s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday !

This morning, we are seeing partly sunny conditions. Temperatures ranging in the low 70s.

Sunday, rain chances continue at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and Highs ranging in the upper 80s with Lows falling to the low 70. Between partly sunny and mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area on Sunday.

4th of July, we see temperatures reaching near the low 90s for Highs across the area. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions across much of the South. A 40% chance of showers is possible on Monday, with a storm or two are possible. Lows on Monday fall to the mid-70s.

Tuesday through Friday, we see an opportunity for showers each day, between 30 to 40% chance of showers. Highs continue into the low to mid-90s across much of the South. We will begin to see feels-like temperatures increasing back above the 100s across the area by Thursday. Lows begin to move to the upper 70s.

