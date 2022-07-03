Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to return through the upcoming week

Showers and storms possible into the new week
Showers and storms possible into the new week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Few pop-up downpours and thunderstorms continue to impact parts of the central MS this evening. We should see the activity fizzle out shortly after sunset as we trend drier into tonight. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy overnight as low temperatures slowly fall to the lower and middle 70s by the early morning hours.

Another typical summer day is expected across the region Monday for the 4th of July. Temperatures are forecast to peak close to normal near 90 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. With a decent amount of moisture in place and the intense heating of the day, scattered showers and storms are expected to flare up, mainly during the afternoon hours. Most of the downpours should fade away by tomorrow evening with lows falling back to the 70s.

We should see temperatures trend slightly upwards throughout the week to the lower and middle 90s within the next few days as ridging starts to build back in. Heat stress concerns will likely also return during this time with feels like temperatures creeping above 105 degrees. A slight chance for showers or thunderstorms is expected to also continue through the week as well.

Talkin Tropics: After an active last several days in the tropics, conditions have now calmed down, for now at least. The NHC is not expecting tropical development within the next 5 days. We will let you know if that changes over time!

