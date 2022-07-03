City of Jackson gives away free water to residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While water woes continue to plague Jackson, the city is trying to help residents get through this latest round of water issues by providing free bottled water.

Cars were lined up and ready to pick up their case of water at Triumph the Church and Kingdom parking lot. The giveaway comes as the state of Mississippi imposed its own boil water notice on the city nearly a week ago.

According to the City of Jackson, the city’s water system has high turbidity levels caused by lime. Because of this, citizens are urged not to drink the water in Jackson without boiling it.

Residents say while they appreciate the city handing out free bottled water, they want a permanent solution.

“It’s been going on a long time with the water period,” said Daniel Bennett, a Jackson resident. “We get a bill every month, and some of them say don’t pay right now. We don’t know what’s going on right now, man. It’s always something about the water in Jackson, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“It’s not safe to drink; that’s number one,” Jackson resident Billy Ray McDonald said. “And they just need to start giving us all the water. I mean, they giving it, but more of it. I’m thinking it’s all right to cook with it.”

City officials say they are continuing to monitor the city’s use of lime to ensure consistent levels are being maintained.

