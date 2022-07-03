Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson distributing cases of bottled water in front of Cowboy Maloney’s off I-55

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is distributing cases of bottled water to residents in need on Sunday.

The giveaway has started and is in front of Cowboy Maloney’s, located at 5465 West Frontage Road off Interstate 55.

The city says there will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. Potable water will also be available for affected residents at any of the city’s fire stations.

According to a press release, the water giveaway will resume until supplies run out.

The city says it plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.

