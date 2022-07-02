Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shoppers pay 17 percent more for popular Independence Day foods

The American Farm Bureau reports customers will pay nearly $70 for a typical family cookout this year.
Grocery prices are going up, making summer cookouts more expensive.
Grocery prices are going up, making summer cookouts more expensive.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re going to buy food this weekend, especially for a Fourth of July cookout, things are going to cost you more.

The American Farm Bureau said you’ll pay 17 percent more for your favorite Independence Day foods this year when compared to the same time last year.

With data from a country-wide survey, the Bureau reported you’ll be paying about $70 for a typical cookout with 10 people.

“If I knew this about four, five years ago, I would’ve saved every dime I could get my hands on,” Elesa Hill, a shopper at Giant Penny, said.

“It’s really outrageous,” she said. “The only thing cheap in my buggy is the garlic bread. And everything else is just sky high. Even this pack of beef bologna, even a little Lunchable for a little child! It’s outrageous.”

“It ain’t quite like a year or two ago. It was a little bit cheaper,” another shopper, Adrian Goode, said.

Ground beef, the Bureau said, is seeing the most expensive price hike, going up 36 percent in the past year. Chicken breasts, pork chops, ice cream and wine are also on the rise.

Billy Tran, co-owner of Giant Penny in Charlotte, said some items have even doubled in price.

While many things are going up, the Farm Bureau did say sliced cheese and potato chips have dropped a couple cents.

You can find the data and more information from the American Farm Bureau Federation here.

Related: How to eat healthy with rising food prices

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olive Tree Hotel to be shut down in 72 hours.
Hinds County chancery judge orders North Jackson hotel to shut down in the next 72 hours
TopGolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Another venture planned for Metrocenter Mall
Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water 1 p.m. Saturday
16-year-old dies after losing control of vehicle on Highway 24
Fireworks show generic
Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area
Lawrence Charles Gibson
Knife assault at Sanderson Farms ends with arrest, life-threatening injuries