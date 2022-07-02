Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Knife fight at Sanderson Farms ends with arrest, life-threatening injuries

Lawrence Charles Gibson
Lawrence Charles Gibson(Flowood Police Department)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police have arrested a Sanderson Farms employee after a knife fight Saturday morning.

The Flowood Police Department says Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between Brandon and a coworker around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The two Sanderson Farms employees got into a “knifing altercation that left one employee with life-threatening injuries and the other arrested for aggravated assault,” FPD said.

Before police arrived, police say Sanderson Farms security had already separated the two employees.

Gibson is in the Rankin County jail under a $1 million bond.

“The Flowood Police Department would like to thank Sanderson Farms for their quick response in securing Gibson and getting their injured employee the much needed medical help,” FPD said in an online statement. “We would also like to ask everyone to join us in praying for the victim and his family as he continues to fight for his life.”

The Flowood Police Department has arrested Lawrence Charles Gibson of Brandon for Aggravated Assault. Around 5 a.m. on...

Posted by Flowood Police Department on Saturday, July 2, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olive Tree Hotel to be shut down in 72 hours.
Hinds County chancery judge orders North Jackson hotel to shut down in the next 72 hours
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
TopGolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Another venture planned for Metrocenter Mall
Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

Latest News

Rain chances begin to move back into the area around the afternoon for our Saturday. Highs...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Several new laws take effect July 1 in Mississippi
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Brian Myers takes oath as Ridgeland’s eighth police chief