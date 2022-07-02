Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday.

Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fireworks display will be visible from both locations.

Jackson will have its Fireworks Extravaganza at Smith Wills Stadium on Saturday.

The City of Jackson will host a fireworks extravaganza in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday this Saturday, July...

Posted by City of Jackson - Government on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The city of Pearl is teaming up with the M-Braves for fireworks on Monday.

The City of Pearl is once again teaming up with the Mississippi Braves and Blue Cross/Blue Shield Mississippi for 4th of...

Posted by City of Pearl Government on Friday, July 1, 2022

The city of Madison is celebrating the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 3 at Liberty Park.

THIS SUNDAY, JULY 3rd, at LIBERTY PARK! Come celebrate America's Independence! Food Trucks on-site at 6pm, Fireworks start at 9pm!

Posted by Madison the City on Friday, July 1, 2022

The city of Clinton is hosting its annual Red, White and Blues celebration at Traceway Park.

Join the City of Clinton on July 4th!

Posted by City of Clinton (Government) on Thursday, June 30, 2022

