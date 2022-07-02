Fourth of July celebrations around the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fourth of July festivities are taking place all across the metro area.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will stage the 11th Annual Independence Celebration at the Reservoir Saturday.

Events are taking place at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland and Lakeshore Park in Brandon from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fireworks display will be visible from both locations.

Jackson will have its Fireworks Extravaganza at Smith Wills Stadium on Saturday.

The city of Pearl is teaming up with the M-Braves for fireworks on Monday.

The city of Madison is celebrating the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 3 at Liberty Park.

The city of Clinton is hosting its annual Red, White and Blues celebration at Traceway Park.

