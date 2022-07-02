Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances continue in the forecast for our July 4th weekend and we are looking at warmer days ahead!

Rain chances begin to move back into the area around the afternoon for our Saturday. Highs...
Rain chances begin to move back into the area around the afternoon for our Saturday. Highs reaching into the upper 80s today, with Lows falling to the low 70s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

This morning, we are seeing partly cloudy conditions to start out with temperatures ranging in the low 70s. Highs on this Saturday will be near the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy conditions during the day, with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Lows during the evening fall to the low 70s with partly cloudy conditions this evening.

Rain chances begin to move back into the area around the afternoon for our Saturday. Highs reaching into the upper 80s today, with Lows falling to the low 70s

Sunday, rain chances continue at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and Highs ranging in the upper 80s with Lows falling to the low 70. Between partly sunny and mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area on Sunday.

For the July 4th Weekend, we are looking at an opportunity for showers and a few storms to...
For the July 4th Weekend, we are looking at an opportunity for showers and a few storms to continue throughout the South. Highs reaching back into the 90s for Sunday and Monday!(WLBT)

4th of July, we see temperatures reaching near the low 90s for Highs across the area. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions across much of the South. A 40% chance of showers is possible on Monday, with a storm or two are possible. Lows on Monday fall to the mid-70s.

Tuesday through Friday, we see an opportunity for showers each day, between 30 to 40% chance of showers. Highs continue into the low to mid-90s across much of the South. We will begin to see feels-like temperatures increasing back above the 100s across the area by Thursday. Lows begin to move to the upper 70s.

