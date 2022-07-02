Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson to distribute bottled water 1 p.m. Saturday

(WJRT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need today beginning at 1 p.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom located at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. 

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Potable water is also available for affected residents at any of the city’s fire stations.

