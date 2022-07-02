Brian Myers takes oath as Ridgeland’s eighth police chief

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The first day of July starts the new career of a Ridgeland law officer now heading the department. It was Brian Myers’ goal to lead the agency when he first put on the uniform. Now that dream has become a reality.

Brian Myers ascends to chief of the Ridgeland Police Department after spending half his life in the division.

His wife, Ami, was at his side while taking the oath during ceremonies Friday at Ridgeland City Hall. It is a vow he dreamed of as a child.

“When I was three years old, I wanted to be a police officer,” said Myers. “When I was three, I didn’t think I’d be a police chief, but I told Charles Newell when I was hired, he asked me, ‘What is your future plan?’ and I said, ‘Well, I’d like to sit in your seat.’ So here I am.”

The Jackson native and Wingfield High School graduate’s journey to top cop began at Mississippi College, earning an Administration of Justice Degree, then completing the MS Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1998. In 2017, he graduated from the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Training which has equipped the 48-year-old to lead the department of 70.

“Things that are on the horizon for Ridgeland, hopefully, better pay for our officers. We’ve been working on that,” said the new chief. “First thing that we’re gonna do is hit County Line and Ridgewood Road really hard. We’ve got an area down there of concern.”

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said Myers was chosen because of his qualifications and having spent his entire career with the department, working in several areas with the ability to handle those needs.

“Chief Myers is gonna bring a new look to the police department,” said McGee. “He has some great ideas that I believe the patrolmen will buy into, and I think it’s just gonna make the police department, as well as the City of Ridgeland, that much better.”

According to Myers, the city of 25,000′s biggest problem is thefts from unlocked cars; a rising issue is juveniles with guns.

“No matter what town you’re in, no matter what city, officers are in danger,” added the career law officer. “It’s very tough as a chief to know that I may lose one someday. I don’t want that to happen.”

Myers is Ridgeland’s eighth police chief.

