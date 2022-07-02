Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.(Patricia Zumhagen via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said responding officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd floor scaffolding.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation.

Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child’s fall.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olive Tree Hotel to be shut down in 72 hours.
Hinds County chancery judge orders North Jackson hotel to shut down in the next 72 hours
TopGolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to City of Madison
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Another venture planned for Metrocenter Mall
Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

Latest News

Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.
Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake