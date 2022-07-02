Connect. Shop. Support Local.
16-year-old dies after losing control of vehicle on Highway 24

(WAFF)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a teenager that died on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County.

MHP says Daquan Veal, 16, of Woodville, traveled west on Highway 24 when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu and collided with an embankment.

Daquan Veal received fatal injuries from the crash and died on the scene, investigators say.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

