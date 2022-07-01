Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Portion of U.S. 80 to temporarily close early July for railroad repair

U.S. 80 to temporarily close early July for railroad repair
U.S. 80 to temporarily close early July for railroad repair(WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Friday the temporary closure of U.S. 80 in Rankin County.

Both directions of U.S. Highway 80 under the railroad bridge between Guide Road and Raintree Drive will be the primary location of the closure.

The highway will be shut down from approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July, 5 until Friday, July 15, to repair the railroad, reported MDOT.

