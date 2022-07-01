Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.

Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.

They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Hinds County director of administration out on bond on embezzlement charge
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Labor speaks at JSU.
U.S. Secretary of Labor discussing ways to improve work life in MS
Teens targeting church.
Teens targeting Church
WLBT at 10p
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says