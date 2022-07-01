Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police, deputies, searching for man who fired at female Brookhaven officer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department and Lincoln County Deputies are searching for a man who fired several shots at a female police officer Friday morning.

Chief Kenneth Collins said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

A female officer noticed a young man, alone, behind Lipsey Middle School in the wee hours of the morning, police said.

The officer approached the man to find out who he was and what he was doing.

That’s when the chief said the individual began backing up, pulling out a weapon, firing shots, then running away.

Chief Collins said the officer took cover behind her vehicle but did not return fire. No one was injured.

Brookhaven police and Lincoln County deputies searched a wooded area around the school for several hours Friday morning and afternoon.

Investigators said the school had no reports of break-ins.

