Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports

OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports
OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi is officially a member of the Sun Belt Conference effective Friday, June 1, 2022, along with three other universities.

Legal concerns were set to stall the conference realignment for Southern Miss to 2023, according to The Athletic. However, Southern Miss will in fact compete as an affiliate of the Sun Belt starting with fall sports in the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to officially welcome James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss as members of the Sun Belt Conference,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This expansion to 14 members—and the regional rivalries it produces—makes the 2022-23 academic year one of the most anticipated in Sun Belt history and signals the bright future that lies ahead for the conference.”

The agreement to nix Conference USA to join the Sun Belt was originally publicized on October 26, 2021, by the university.

Southern Miss was a member of the C-USA for 26 years prior to the departure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Group of teens sentenced for arm carjacking in Ridgeland
Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi

Latest News

Craving a chicken parmesan sandwich? Flowood now has a place for that.
Cassandra Pacheco
Police: Woman drank White Claw, cooked Hot Pocket, bathed in stranger’s Trumbull County home
Alex Lee 'Trey' Dixon
Man sentenced to 35 years in 2016 killing at gas station
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, downpours continue into holiday weekend