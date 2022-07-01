Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man sentenced to 35 years in 2016 killing at gas station

Alex Lee 'Trey' Dixon
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A circuit court judge sentenced a Jackson man to 35 years in jail for murder.

Alex Lee Dixon, 31, pled guilty to second-degree murder, stemming from the 2016 shooting death of Deswaund Bell.

On November 9, 2016, police say Dixon shot and killed Bell at the Shell Gas Station on Terry Road, after an argument.

The court referred to it as, “a day-for-day crime with no early release.”

