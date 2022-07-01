Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37

Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37
Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday.

The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County.

The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn Wright on June 17, 2022.

“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright. I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time. Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill,” said Governor Reeves.

The qualifying deadline for potential candidates has been set for September 19.

According to Gov. Reeves, if no candidate receives the majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on November 29, 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Group of teens sentenced for arm carjacking in Ridgeland
Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi

Latest News

Pedestrian ‘dead on the scene’ following fatal crash on US 98
24-year-old ‘dead on the scene’ following fatal crash in Pike County
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’
OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports
OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports
Craving a chicken parmesan sandwich? Flowood now has a place for that.