By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More showers again today.  Welcome to July and the weather will stay wet and steamy through this weekend.  It will not rain the entire time, but you can count on daily showers to move through mainly in the late mornings and most afternoons, with showers exiting and dying down in the evening.  This may interfere with fireworks a little in the city of Jackson Saturday evening so be sure to check back on the Free First Alert Weather APP often.  Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through July 4th.  After the 4th, there will be a decrease in coverage of the showers, lower chances for rain, and more sunshine.  This will result in warmer high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s.  The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Bonnie headed for Costa Rica this weekend.  The disturbance along the Texas coast is moving inland and will contribute to giving us more showers through Monday.  Another system farther east from Bonnie will move toward the Caribbean Sea this weekend and has a very low chance for development.  Another system along the Georgia coast also has a low end chance for development.

First Alert Forecast: