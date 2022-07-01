First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, downpours continue into holiday weekend

FRIDAY: More of the same expected to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. While the mornings may start off with a mix of sun and clouds, the afternoon heating will percolate scattered showers and storms that will last through early evening before diminishing. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90; lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND PLANNER: An upper disturbance will pinwheel over parts of the area on Saturday – sparking periods of showers and storms across the area; some could be more persistent in southwest Mississippi. Coverage, while still noticeable, won’t be as great for Sunday into Monday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in 80s to near 90; lows in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday and Monday are more likely to not feature a complete washout, but still be cognizant of storm chances during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The deep tropical moisture hangs around and stays stagnant, thanks to the open flow off the Gulf. Afternoon storm chance remain in play each day through mid-late next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A front will approach the region by late next week into next weekend – bringing better chances for rain, before finally scouring out the deep moisture plume.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Potential TC #2 continues its far southern trek into the Caribbean. Strengthening is possible as it moves westward toward Costa Rica and Nicaragua by tonight. Another wave trekking behind it will has a lower chance to develop into its wake, but will bring squalls to the northern Windward Islands. Another upper disturbance drifting north will bring waves of rain and storms to SE Texas and SW Louisiana today – localized flooding is a concern. That circulation could help spark scattered downpours around the Gulf South as it drifts back north over land.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.