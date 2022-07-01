Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, downpours continue into holiday weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: More of the same expected to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. While the mornings may start off with a mix of sun and clouds, the afternoon heating will percolate scattered showers and storms that will last through early evening before diminishing. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90; lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND PLANNER: An upper disturbance will pinwheel over parts of the area on Saturday – sparking periods of showers and storms across the area; some could be more persistent in southwest Mississippi. Coverage, while still noticeable, won’t be as great for Sunday into Monday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in 80s to near 90; lows in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday and Monday are more likely to not feature a complete washout, but still be cognizant of storm chances during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The deep tropical moisture hangs around and stays stagnant, thanks to the open flow off the Gulf. Afternoon storm chance remain in play each day through mid-late next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A front will approach the region by late next week into next weekend – bringing better chances for rain, before finally scouring out the deep moisture plume.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Potential TC #2 continues its far southern trek into the Caribbean. Strengthening is possible as it moves westward toward Costa Rica and Nicaragua by tonight. Another wave trekking behind it will has a lower chance to develop into its wake, but will bring squalls to the northern Windward Islands. Another upper disturbance drifting north will bring waves of rain and storms to SE Texas and SW Louisiana today – localized flooding is a concern. That circulation could help spark scattered downpours around the Gulf South as it drifts back north over land.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Louisiana man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Group of teens sentenced for arm carjacking in Ridgeland
Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wet weather possible at times this weekend
First Alert Forecast: elevated rain and storm chances to continue into the holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stagnant moisture plume keeps storm chances elevated late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity, downpours continue