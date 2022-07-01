First Alert Forecast: shower and storm chances to continue into the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While this morning has consisted of mostly quiet conditions, that will likely change this afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and storms are expected to impact the area as a disturbance to our southwest drifts farther to the north. Heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms today. Otherwise, if you’re not seeing the rain, expect temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Showers and possibly thunderstorms at times could linger overnight as temperatures fall back to the lower 70s.

We will likely remain under the influence of this disturbance with a lot of moisture heading into the start of the holiday weekend. Scattered downpours will likely be around at times, whether it’s the morning or afternoon. Keep an umbrella close by and have a backup plan incase you need to move inside out of the rain. While showers are possible Sunday and Monday, coverage is expected to slightly decrease during this time at the disturbance fizzles out with highs near closing in on 90 degrees.

Typical summer showers and thunderstorms will continue into the week ahead as temperatures start to trend upward a bit as ridging starts to build back in. Most spots should reach the lower and middle 90s most afternoon next week with feels like temperatures potentially back in the triple digits. HAs of a result, heat stress concerns could return during this time.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Bonnie has officially formed over the SW Caribbean just prior to making landfall over Central America later tonight. From there, Bonnie will track farther to the west and will emerge over the eastern Pacific over the weekend. A tropical wave just east of the Windward Islands has a low chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. Development with this disturbance looks unlikely once it moves over eastern Caribbean.

