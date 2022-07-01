‘Even members of the jail that he arrested love him’: Deputy Johnson’s dad talks about his hero son

BIBB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Losing a child is a heartbreak and a grief no parent should ever experience. Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

His dad, Steven H. Johnson, spoke briefly with WBRC’s Mike Dubberly Friday about his son’s lasting legacy and whether or not Steven Johnson would say anything to the man accused of killing his son.

About Brad’s legacy Johnson said, “His heart was in the community and the county. Even members of the jail that he arrested love him because he wouldn’t just put them in jail, he would actually help them try and get on rehab programs. He went an extra mile, other than just arresting people.”

When asked if he had anything to say to the suspect Johnson said “No, not really.” Johnson said it’s like looking at a two-sided coin, “I’m supposed to forgive him and let it go you know, but the other side of my coin is really dirty.”

On Friday, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said, “A coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero only dies one. Deputy Brad Johnson is a hero,” said Sheriff Jody Wade. “This tragedy is truly beyond what words can describe as heartbreaking. We lost a Sheriff’s Deputy and beloved colleague, the community lost a great leader with a servant’s heart but worst of all, his children lost their father. This event has shaken this community to its core; however, we will persevere to overcome this horrible situation and will continue on with the same resolve and dedication that Brad shared with us every single day. I pledge that Brad’s memory will live on through our actions and we are committed to sharing his legacy with unwavering devotion. I would also like to take a moment to say thank you to all of the first responders and to the community for the overwhelming love and support you have shown us during this difficult time. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted this information about donations for Deputy Johnson’s Memorial Fund:

Deputy Brad Johnson Memorial Fund

First US Bank

You can drop off funds to any First US Bank or mail to the address below:

First US Bank

135 Belcher Street

Centreville, AL 35042

MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO:

DEPUTY BRAD JOHNSON MEMORIAL FUND

