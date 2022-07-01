Craving a chicken parmesan sandwich? Flowood now has a place for that.

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chicken sandwich option is now open in Flowood.

Super Chix Chicken and Custard opened earlier this week in the 2600 block of Lakeland Drive.

“We opened Monday. This is our first Friday, going into our first weekend,” said Manager Judd Heubach. “It’s been good.”

The store is the first in Mississippi, with more planned, Heubach said.

“We don’t have (locations) locked down, but certainly more in the metro area,” he said. “We’re looking everywhere from the coast to Southaven.”

Super Chix’s menu boasts an array of sandwiches, from “The Simple,” which features a fried filet and pickles on a toasted potato bun to “The Super Parm,” with marinara sauce, provolone, and parmesan cheeses.

Heubach said the Flowood location, meanwhile, is still hiring workers. “We are looking for some more great people.”

