Authorities searching for suspect involved in multiple business burglaries in Ridgeland
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in multiple business burglaries on June 26 in Ridgeland.
Ridgeland Police Department says the suspect wore a mask, knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt with the word “clout” on the front.
If you have any information, contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or Detective Mike McGahey with the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.