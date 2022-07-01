Authorities searching for suspect involved in multiple business burglaries in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in multiple business burglaries on June 26 in Ridgeland.

Ridgeland Police Department says the suspect wore a mask, knee pads, gloves, and a hooded sweatshirt with the word “clout” on the front.

If you have any information, contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or Detective Mike McGahey with the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121.

