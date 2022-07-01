Connect. Shop. Support Local.
24-year-old ‘dead on the scene’ following fatal crash in Pike County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE CO., (WLBT) - A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night on US 98 in Pike County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at approximately 10:46 p.m.

Kaleb Corbin of McComb, 24, “received fatal injuries” from the incident and was “pronounced dead on the scene.”

According to MHP, a 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez was traveling east on US 98 when the driver collided with Corbin.

The wreck remains under investigation.

