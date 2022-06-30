Ward 5 to host ‘Protect Our Children’ meeting Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Ward 5 will host a town hall Thursday night regarding youth violence.

According to Councilman Vernon Hartley, the “Protect Our Children” meeting will promote community programs and activities for youth.

Youth specialists will also provide information and answer questions from parents, guardians, and community members.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pearl Street AME Church on 2519 Robinson Street.

Participants can also join the meeting on Zoom or call-In: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3849275685, Meeting ID: 384 927 5685.

Dial from Home or Cell: (312) 626-6799, 384 927 5685#

One tap Mobile Number: (312) 626-6799, 384 927 5685#

Please direct all questions and comments to: vhartley@jacksonms.gov, or affair@jacksonms.gov, or the Ward 5 office at 601-960-1092.

