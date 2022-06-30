LIBERTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A sailor from Liberty, Mississippi, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, is coming home to be buried.

Seaman 1st Class John Melton will be buried in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi on July 9.

He was stationed on the USS West Virginia during his time of service.

Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried (Navy Personnel Command PA Office)

Melton was a decorated sailor, with notable awards: Purple Heart Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

