Police search for suspect after man dies from bullet wound suffered on Robinson St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man on Robinson Street earlier this month.

According to authorities, Kenneth Weathers, 61, was outside of a local convenience store when he was wounded.

He has since passed away.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect or have any additional information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.