Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for suspect after man dies from bullet wound suffered on Robinson St.

Police search for suspect after man dies from bullet wound suffered on Robinson St.
Police search for suspect after man dies from bullet wound suffered on Robinson St.(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man on Robinson Street earlier this month.

According to authorities, Kenneth Weathers, 61, was outside of a local convenience store when he was wounded.

He has since passed away.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect or have any additional information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Hinds County director of administration out on bond on embezzlement charge
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Miguel Forbes charged after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive; 1 suspect still wanted
Man charged with drive-by shooting after 20-year-old found dead on Lakewood Drive

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against the organizers of Freak Fest, an event...
Madison Co. chancellor issues temporary restraining order to block Freak Fest
Pafford Aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base
Pafford aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move